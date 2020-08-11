14 news cases of Covid, day after election

By Trinidad Express,

The Ministry of Health provides the following clinical update as of Tuesday morning.

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing for COVID-19 11,387

Number of unique patient tests completed 9,800

Number of repeated tests 1,587

Number of samples which have tested positive 295

Number of deaths 8

Number of persons discharged 139

The fourteen positive cases reported below show results from samples taken during the period August 7th, 2020 to present.

Therefore, this figure is NOT representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only.

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

 Fourteen (14) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.

o Six (6) cases were tested positive at private labs.

o Seven (7) cases are pending epidemiological investigation.

o One (1) is a contact of a recently positive COVID-19 patient. All established protocols have been implemented.

 One (1) person has been discharged from the Caura Hospital.

COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – (116). Twelve (12) patients are en route/ being admitted to hospital.

Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility 69 1 (ICU) Caura Hospital 47

Total number of active cases – (148) COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – (20) – Brooklyn Facility, Sangre Grande

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are hospital wards that provide treatment for people who are very ill. They are staffed with health care professionals who are trained in ICU treatment and the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment.

High Dependency Units (HDUs) are wards for people who need more observation, treatment and nursing care than is possible in a general ward but slightly less than that given in an Intensive Care Unit.

An Ambulatory Patient is able to walk about and is not bedridden. If you or a loved one develops symptoms of COVID-19, please call the hotline 877-WELL or 800WELL (9355) for further guidance. If the person is severely ill, call the 811 (emergency hotline) or call ahead to the Accident and Emergency Department of your nearest hospital for help and go in immediately.

Main photo: To infect a person and cause disease, viruses need to get inside individual human cells and reproduce. (Cleveland Clinic/Brandon Stelter)