2 dozens arrested during curfew

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, 3rd April. 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Police in St. Kitts and Nevis are expressing overall satisfaction with the level of cooperation from members of the public, during the hours of curfew, but say that there remains room for much improvement in some quarters.

The citizens of the two islands have been under 24 hour lock down, as a result of the Coronavirus, but were today, Friday, given a little reprieve to replenish their grocery stocks and secure other much needed items, including cash and gas for their vehicles and cooking.

Others have used the short period of ‘freedom’ to purchase medical supplies and complete transactions for imports.

However, all that comes to an end at 7:00 pm, (tonight), after a head start from 6:01 am today.

During the days prior however, police say that too many people in the rural villages were found on the outside of their premises, in contravention of the COVID-19 Regulations.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry, while giving an update on Thursday afternoon, to local media, said that some 12 persons were arrested for curfew violations. Ten of these were in St. Kitts and 2 in Nevis.

In addition, he revealed that the fire services had to respond to a number of illegal small brush fires that were lit by some residents, causing discomfort to others, including those suffering from ailments such as asthma.

He warned that this is illegal and anyone wishing to light fires for good reasons, must first seek permission from the Fire Chief, to ensure that certain safety guidelines are followed. The Fire Services would assess all requests and make a determination on a case by case basis.

It was also on Thursday that the Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Timothy Harris, announced new regulations and curfew hours.

The partial curfew continues on Saturday, from 6:01 am, until 7:00 pm. Thereafter the islands return to a full 24 hour lock down, (curfew), from Sunday, 5th – Tuesday, 7th April, 2020.