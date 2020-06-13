3000 face masks donated to Security Forces by UNDP through CariSECURE Project

By SKNIS

The United Nations Development Programme (UNPD) through the CariSECURE project donated 3,000 face masks to the members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and Her Majesty’s Prison to aid with keeping their staff safe.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty, expressed his appreciation for the timely donation as part of what will be an ongoing mandate by CariSECURE to assist the Federation.

“On behalf of the Ministry of National Security, on behalf of the project team responsible for CariSECURE, we want to thank UNPD and the project organizers and coordinators at CariSECURE for this timely submission and this timely gift donation of masks. It provides protection for the frontline workers as they go out into the community,” he said at a handing over ceremony on

Divisional Commander for District ‘A’, Superintendent Cromwell Henry, who accepted 1,500 masks on behalf of the Police, also registered his appreciation for the donation.

“I just want to express our profound gratitude to CariSECURE for this timely donation of masks. This donation of masks would ensure that our officers are protected against infection as we are the ones who come in direct contact with persons who possibly may be infected and so we are indeed grateful to CariSECURE. This is part of the promise of the CariSECURE to the organisation to assist in its response to the COVID and we know protective personal equipment is a very important part of the gear that is required for law enforcement…” the Superintendent said.

Principal Prison Officer, Shorna Herbert, who accepted the remaining 1,500 face masks, thanked CariSECURE on behalf of the Commissioner of Corrections and the entire prison staff and said, “I would like to express my warmest appreciation for the much needed masks that were awarded to us. CariSECURE, the Commissioner and the prison staff are grateful that you took the initiative upon you to give us these masks.”

Since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, the UNPD launched the COVID-19 Response Programme to support countries in the Eastern Caribbean that have been adversely affected.

Photo: (from left to right) National Officer (St. Kitts and Nevis), CariSECURE, Terry Morris; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty; Principal Prison Officer, Her Majesty’s Prison, Shorna Herbert; Divisional Commander for District ‘A’, The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Superintendent Cromwell Henry.