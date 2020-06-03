34 more Vincies to be repatriated today

By iWitness News,

Thirty-four more Vincentians, including 29 crew members from TUI and Carnival Cruise Lines, will be repatriated from the United Kingdom via Barbados later today, Wednesday.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said that on arrival at the AIA, the nationals will be processed according to the established repatriation protocol, aimed at minimising the risk of any new introduction of COVID-19 to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Additional repatriations of Vincentians will continue throughout June 2020 and will include crewmembers from the Norwegian Cruise Line Company and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

By the end of today, 122 crewmembers from the Carnival Cruise Line and the Disney Cruise Line will successfully complete their mandatory quarantine.

Last Saturday, the two outstanding COVID-19 PCR results were received for the RCCL crewmembers and were both negative.

This batch of results from CARPHA also confirmed the recovery of another COVID-19 positive person, bringing to 15 the number of persons who have so far recovered from COVID-19 SVG.

This means that there are now 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The Health Subcommittee is reminding the public of the continued importance of maintaining the public health measures currently in place which include hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing of at least 3-6 feet in public spaces, the smart use of masks and strict adherence to quarantine and isolation, NEMO said.

“These measures are even more critical now that hundreds of Vincentians are returning home and intraregional travel increases.”

Photo: Argyle International Airport. (iWN photo)