364 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Jamaica

By Jamaica Gleaner,

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica have moved up to 364.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton today indicated that the figures for yesterday have been revised downward after two samples were repeat tests for patients who were already confirmed positive and awaiting discharge.

That moved the COVID numbers as of Sunday, April 26 to 348.

For today, Monday, April 27, 16 new cases have been added moving the COVID-19 tally to 364.

Some 143 (39%) of the total confirmed cases are male while 221 (61%) are female with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

Of the 16 news cases, seven are males and nine are females, having ages ranging from 3 years to 77 years.

Seven of the cases are associated with the workplace cluster, one case is a contact of a confirmed case, and eight are under investigation.

Overall, there are now 34 imported cases, eight local transmissions with no epidemiological link, 94 contacts of a confirmed case, 182 cases are connected to a workplace cluster and 46 are under investigation.

Tufton disclosed that 334 persons in isolation, 92 in quarantine in a government facility, with 29 persons recovered and seven deaths.

He also disclosed that so far, 3,621 samples have been tested with 364 persons being positive, 3,231 negative, and 26 are pending.