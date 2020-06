By Antigua News Room,

Two days after Health Minister Molwyn Joseph declared the country “COVID-free”, there are reports that there are now 39 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

According to state media, among the new imported cases are returning nationals who were recently repatriated from the Dominican Republic.

The 39 individuals were reportedly placed in quarantine since their arrival in Antigua.

