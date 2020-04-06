4 cases of Coronavirus in Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday,6th April. 2020, (My Vue News.com) – At 12:29 on Monday morning, (6th April), health authorities in St. Kitts & Nevis were formally notified by the Caribbean Public Health Agency, (CARPHA), that the country had recorded another case of the Coronavirus.

This time, the new case was confirmed as being discovered in Nevis.

This is what was shared during a media briefing by the Minister of State for Health, Wendy Phipps, who indicated that the person is a 35-year old male from Nevis and residing on that island.

This brings the total cases in Nevis, to four.

She explained that the individual is an employee in the tourism sector, and as such the case is being treated as imported, given the likelihood that it may have been contracted from visitors.

No details to confirm that assertion was however, provided.

This now brings the total cases in St. Kitts and Nevis, to 11, with 7 in St. Kitts.

It was also indicted that, to date, 183 persons have been tested, with 154 being negative. Testing is ongoing on a daily basis, said the officials.

There are 58 cases pending the results. In addition, it was also shared that 34 persons are currently in government facilities in quarantine and 224 at their homes, with 11, (those confirmed) are in isolation.

Some 285 persons previously under observations, have been released from quarantine.