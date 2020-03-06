5.1 earthquake rumbles northwest of Trinidad and Tobago

A 5.1 earthquake was reportedly felt across Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday night.

According to an update from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, the ‘quake took place around 10.44pm on Thursday night.

People across the country said they felt the event in parts of West, Northeast, Central and South Trinidad.

Some even said they felt the vibrations as far north as Grenada.

Details are as follows:

WI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location



DATE AND TIME:

2020-03-05 10:44 pm (Local Time)

2020-03-06 02:44 (UTC)



MAGNITUDE:

5.1



LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.93N

Longitude: 62.14W

Depth: 83 km



NEARBY CITIES:

76 km NW of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

100 km WNW of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago

106 km NW of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago



If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (http://uwiseismic.com/EarthquakeFeedback.aspx)