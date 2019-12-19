Up in the air

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AFP) — Opener Rohit Sharma smashed 159 in a power packed batting show to set up India’s 107-run series-levelling win over West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI)yesterday.

Sharma put on 227 runs with opening partner KL Rahul, who made 102, as India amassed 387 for five while batting first and went on to make the three-match series 1-1 in Visakhapatnam.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed a hat-trick as the hosts bowled out the West Indies for 280 in 43.3 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope top-scored with 78, while Nicholas Pooran made 75.

Yadav returned figures of 3-52 with his left-arm wrist spin after becoming India’s first bowler to claim two hat-tricks in international matches. Paceman Mohammed Shami also took three wickets.

Sharma, though, remained the hero with his seventh century of the year, taking him past skipper Virat Kohli as the top run-getter in 2019 with 1,427 runs off 27 matches.

“What’s been good is in the last three games, including the one at Wankhede [third Twenty20 against West Indies] and first two ODIs, we’ve batted well in the first half,” said Kohli.

Kohli, who had a rare flop as he fell for a first-ball duck, has scored 1,292 runs in 25 ODI matches.