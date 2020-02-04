71 Year Old Man Found Guilty Of Indecent Assault Of A Minor And Awaits Sentence

By Antigua News Room,

In the trial of 71-year-old Walter Rayne, where he was accused of indecent assault of a minor, a 12-member jury found him guilty.

Rayne’s trial began last week Thursday before Justice Ian Morley in the High Court.

He will be sentenced on Monday 10th February 2020.

On August 13th 2018, Rayne inappropriately touched a young girl who was 14 years old at the time.

According to the facts of the case, he told her that he ‘liked to see her bottom’ and then placed her on his lap and proceeded to touch her privates.

The victim then informed some of her family members and reported the matter to the police on the same day.