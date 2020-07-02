Major News

785 workers in the manufacturing sector return to work; more to return shortly

July 2, 2020

By SKNIS,

Of the 1,047 workers employed in the manufacturing sector, 785 have since returned to work with more to follow shortly, said Abdias Samuel, Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, during his presentation at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for July 01, 2020.

“A total of 1047 persons are working in the sector and a total of 785 of these workers are presently working and I must commend this sector for doing what they needed to do in order to become compliant,” said Mr. Samuel, while recognizing the National COVID-19 Task Force for “going above and beyond to ensure” people return to work safely.

The 785 persons who returned to work are employed by the following companies: Jaro Electronics Ltd.; Kajola Kristada; API Harowe (St. Kitts) Ltd.; Carib Brewery; Electrofab (St. Kitts) Ltd.; St. Kitts Brushes; Demerara Distillers St. Kitts Limited, and Sun Island Clothes.

“We have 262 persons who are still at home and I am informed by Jaro that they soon will have a building ready for the Task Force to inspect and we expect at least 115 out of the 262 to return to work and I think that is commendable,” he said. “I am happy that at least by the end of August into September we can have everybody at work.”

Main photo: MR. ABDIAS SAMUEL