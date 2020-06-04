92 depart Saint Lucia for employment in Canada’s Farm Worker Programme

By Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, St. Lucia News Online,

A total of 92 outbound passengers were successfully processed at the Hewanorra International Airport today, en route to Canada for employment on the seasonal agricultural workers’ programme.

They included 26 Saint Lucians and 66 Dominicans who will be employed on nine farms for a maximum of two years.

The Dominicans arrived via port Castries where they were greeted by Customs and port health authorities before being screened and processed, in keeping with public health protocols.

All passengers were further screened before departing Saint Lucia via charter flight and will remain quarantined in Canada for 14 days before commencing work.

Today’s mission was a collaborative effort of many agencies including the Labour Department, Customs & Immigration, Saint Lucia’s Air and Sea Ports Authority, Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, minibus associations and the OECS Commission — through its Eastern Caribbean Liaison Service (ECLS).

Photo: Workers boarding plane