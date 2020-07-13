A mighty wind blew over on June 5: Akilah thanks God, #3 constituents and PM Harris

By Peter Ngunjiri, PLP PR Media Inc.) — A mighty wind blew over St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday June 5 when the country held general elections which saw Team Unity swept back to power with an added majority, and Akilah Byron-Nisbett of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) surprising the nation by winning in St. Christopher Three.

Member of Parliament for Constituency Number Three, West Basseterre, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett on Sunday July 12 at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre in Lime Kiln Commercial Development told worshippers of a song that touched her in her early Christian life, ‘A mighty wind is blowing from Heaven – it is changing our Nation’.

“And that song came over me because in truth and in fact God was making a move in St. Kitts and Nevis and we felt and we saw that move on June 5th at the polls, when He decided then we can no longer go back to what was,” she said.

“We have to move forward and as long as we keep Him in the fore, as long as we keep our eyes and our hearts fixed on Him, He will make sure that everything that you can imagine would happen for St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, who is now the Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development, is the Deputy National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party and was delivering remarks at a Praise and Worship service that was attended by members of the PLP National Executive led by PLP’s National Political Leader, and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Also present were her husband Mr Alexis Nisbett, who is also the Peoples Labour Party’s National Party Organiser, members of PLP Constituency Number Three Executive Branch, and members of the People’s Action Movement (PAM).

“I want to thank the people of West Basseterre – I have to show all of my love to the people of West Basseterre,” said Hon Byron-Nisbett. “I visited your homes for three years, I have been walking the streets and visiting your homes and talking with you and having one-on-ones.”

According to the Area Representative for Constituency Number Three, in every conversation she had with the Constituents, each of them said they would give her a chance because they believed she cared about the people of West Basseterre, and on June 5th they showed up and they showed off, and they made a bold statement that they believed that what God had planned for West Basseterre was that Akilah Byron-Nisbett would deliver for them.

“I have to publicly say ‘thank you’ to the Prime Minister because he saw something in me that I never saw in myself,” observed Hon Byron-Nisbett. “And he encouraged me and he continues to motivate me, and whenever I need him – he is there. And whenever I call on him, he is there. And whenever I need directions, he is there. And so I have to say ‘thank you’ to the Honourable Prime Minister for of his love and all of his support.”

The service which was led by Prophetess Dr Debbie Isaac whose sermon was themed ‘Life is a Journey – Go with God’, was attended by Cabinet Ministers the Hon Eugene Hamilton, the Hon Lindsay Grant, and the Hon Jonel Powell. Others included the Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, Ambassadors Sydney Osborne, and Michael Powell, and other senior government officials, and former Cabinet minister Mr Ian Patches Liburd.

The Honourable Minister of Health thanked God for being faithful and she admonished all not to forget to pray no matter what it is that is challenging them, and advised them that God is ever present, and that He will never leave them nor forsake them because He is too faithful to fail them or disappoint them.

“Once He says that it is done, it is done and you must believe that,” said Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett. “I saw that on the 5th of June. Sometimes I doubted it – I said there is no way this constituency would change, but God said when ‘I say it is done, it is done’ and I stepped out in faith knowing that He has all the command and controls everything, and He did deliver.”

Main photo: The Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett addressing the congregation at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre in Lime Kiln Commercial Development, West Basseterre, on July 12