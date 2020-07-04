A new push expected for Urban Development Department

Basseterre, 4th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)– Changes are expected to come shortly to strengthen the Urban Development Department of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Department falls within the purview of the Ministry of Post & Urban Development, which is now under the control of the country’s Deputy Prime Minister, Shawn Richards, who since the June 5th election, also carries the portfolio of Infrastructure.

During a recent town hall meeting in Sandy Point, which is the second largest town on St. Kitts, (that he has been representing in parliament for over 15 years), Richards expressed some challenges regarding the department, but committed to taking decisive and remedial actions.

“It is a department, which at this point in time, is under staff and under funded,” disclosed the minister.

But he gave the assurance that as the new term of the administration progresses, it is expected that that department will become fully operationalized.

At present though, there is only one staff, assigned to the department, a matter that the minister intimated would be addressed, though it gives an indication, just how under staff and under resource it is.

The two main areas that are the focus of the department in St. Kitts are Basseterre, the main town and capital, and Sandy Point.

However, recognizing the high expectations of his constituents, (in sandy Point), for better roads and the need for a renaissance to rid the town of many old and derelict buildings, Richards was careful to quickly remind them that as minister, he also has a remit for the entire island.

He admitted though, that many of the dilapidated buildings are privately owned, but some are also the property of the government. A future strategy may see some acquisition of the private ones, to facilitate the rebirth of the communities.

Another critical issue, said Richards, but one that is more relevant to the Basseterre area, has to do with vendors, “indiscriminately setting up shop all over the Basseterre area.”

This is an issue stated the minister, that has been plaguing, not just this government, but prior ones here and even in some other Caribbean jurisdictions.

“Urban Development has been working to to bring some solutions to that particular matter. But I mention it because as we look around Sandy Point, I am afraid, we are seeing a similar trend being developed. Persons setting up stalls, here, there and everywhere,” observed the MP for the area.

But he asked Sandy Pointers to suggest solutions that could house local vendors, to avoid the problem mirroring that of Basseterre.

In Basseterre, Richards’ counterpart, Jonel Powell, who represents the Central Basseterre district has already proposed that the existing public market be modernized, to accommodate street vendors and other small business options.

As Minister of Infrastructure, Post & Urban Development, Richards also has responsibility for water, electricity, renewable energy.

Town Hall meeting held in Sandy Point on July 2nd, 2020

Hon. Shawn K. Richards speaking at Town Hall meeting held in Sandy Point on July 2nd, 2020

Main photo: Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Shawn K. Richards, Minister of Infrastructure, Post & Urban Development and Parliamentary Representative of Constituency #5 at Sandy Point Town Hall Meeting on July 4th, 2020.