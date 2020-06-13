A race of a lifetime says Geoffrey

Basseterre, Saturday 13th June, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Thursday afternoon found one of the newest Members of Parliament (elect), moving through his constituency, just as others have done in recent days, since last week’s election, thanking the citizens for casting their ballots.

That was East Basseterre’s Geoffrey Hanley, who last Saturday, 6th June, was declared winner of that parliamentary seat, over the incumbent, Ian Patches Liburd.

The announcement from the Supervisor of Elections came almost 24 hours after the poll, the day before, Friday, 5th June.

It was another tight race, and much similar to the nail biting one of 2015, when Liburd, representing the Peoples Action Movement, edged out former Deputy Prime Minister and candidate for the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, Dr. Asim Martin, who took the seat in 1993, from PAM.

Back then, Liburd just managed to clinch victory by less than a handful of votes, (4), and this time in 2020, Hanley took honours, also with a slim variance of 24.

Both men are expected to head to court, because Liburd said that he has been advised of electoral issues that may have caused him the seat, especially given the high number, (98), of rejected ballots.

Until that matter is resolved however, Hanley is pressing on with his mop up work and made his way throughout his constituency, with loud speaker, expressing appreciation for the victory.

It was a closely fought race that had some challenging periods, accusations and claims of irregularities.

This was Hanley’s first run at elective politics and the second for Liburd.

And in a recent video, expressing his thanks, Hanley said, “The strength and wisdom necessary to complete this race of a lifetime has showered down on me, more than I deserve.”

He said it was the unrelenting support of his devoted constituents of East Basseterre, his Labour comrades, friends and family that got him to the finish line.

It was a journey, he said, that started two years ago, and since then he benefited from the creative and visionary minds of many in his party and others across the country.

It has been a long journey, but one during which he said he has grown, becoming a better person politically to represent East Basseterre.

He said, since he was launched as candidate the support did not wane and now he pledges to give of his best to ensure a new style of leadership will pervade his constituency and the country.

It has been a meaningful and memorable experience said Hanley, but he is confident that his work will reflect his commitment to the constituents and his patriotism to his country.

He said his victory on June 5th was a signal for him to be a voice for the constituents in parliament.

Now is the time he stated, to work harder, build bridges of hope and tear down walls of doubt and division.

Now is the time to fight wrong, and for things that are just and right, and concluded that he is honoured to be the voice to represent good.

Photo: Geoffrey Hanley (middle) along with 2 supporters who nominated him on Nomination Day (Wednesday 27th May, 2020)