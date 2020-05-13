A return to church services may come soon

Basseterre, 13th May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – Ever since the shutdown of the country, due to the Coronavirus, church leaders in St. Kitts & Nevis have been lobbying to have a return of services at their various sanctuaries.

Religious leaders have presented a number of models, to strike a compromise, and to balance live worshiping with present COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

It was back on Wednesday, 6th May, 2020, when top officials of the COVID-19 Task Force, met with the hierarchy of the Christian Council, to discuss the matter. That meeting ended without any agreement to resume worship.

Now, on Tuesday, this week, 12th May, 2020, task Force Chairman, Abdias Samuel revealed that they have intensified their discussions with church leaders.

Samuel said the meeting was very fruitful.

He stated that some of the topics they examined included frequency of services on a given day and their duration.

In past weeks, some churches have recommended three services daily with limited numbers to be agreed upon, and with all protocols for social distancing being applied.

The meeting also looked at the risks that might be applicable to the elderly and other vulnerable groups with pre-existing health conditions that may weaken their resistance to the virus.

Representatives from the Evangelical Association and St. Kitts Christian Council joined with a number of individual religious leaders, when they met with the COVID-19 team.Other church leaders are to join the deliberations when the next meeting is held on Thursday, 14th May, at the Antioch Baptist Church, which has been one of the strong proponents to allow physical, but modified services.

There is much expectation that Thursday’s meeting might produce a much needed breakthrough and very soon, the doors of the sanctuaries may be thrown back to welcome their members.

Photo 2: Antioch Baptist Church, Basseterre St. Kitts (Antioch Baptist Church St. Kitts Facebook Page)

Main Photo: Antioch Baptist Church Service