A third serving of Digicel Unplugged

By Jamaica Observer,

‘DIGICEL Unplugged’, the third staging in its online concert series for the year, is scheduled for this Sunday. Konshens, Teejay, and Kemar Highcon are slated to perform, starting at 6:00 pm.

The event will be streamed live on the D’Music app and on Digicel’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages @digiceljamaica.

“Our dancehall-themed versions usually bring out record-breaking views and we expect that this one will be no different. Dancehall is the heart and soul of Jamaican party culture. This is why we have enlisted some of the genre’s hottest names to kick the Digicel Unplugged series into a higher gear,” said Nasha-Monique Douglas, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica.

Konshens is a favourite among the females and is known for songs including Bruk Off Yuh Back, Do Sumn, Make Me Say, and Doh Care.

Teejay is carving a niche for himself in the industry and has a following with songs including Owna Lane, Baller, My Type and Uptop Boss.

Kemar “Sauce Boss” Highcon should have no trouble holding his own among the other hit-makers when he graces the unplugged series stage. His So Saucy and Skin to Skin are expected to resonate.

The Digicel Unplugged series has, so far, presented a Mother’s Day performance featuring Freddie McGregor and Sevana, and an energising gospel extravaganza with Minister Marion Hall, Jermaine Edwards, and Rondell Positive.

Photo: Dancehall Artiste Teejay