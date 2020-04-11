Acting on Health advice – says Gov’t

(SKNIS): Chairman of the National Disaster Mitigation Council, Attorney-General, Honourable Vincent Byron, said that the government continues to act on advice from senior health officials as they work diligently to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The medical fraternity Dr. Laws, our Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Wilkinson and other senior medical personnel with whom they will collaborate with will indicate to us when they believe it is time for us to take a different strategy than what we are doing at this point,” said Attorney-General Byron, while responding to a question during April 10 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing regarding how much longer St. Kitts-Nevis will be on lock-down.

Attorney-General Byron said to date, the advice from the senior health officials has been beneficial.

“The strategy that they have put in place for some weeks now we believe has been effective and we will follow the advice until we are ready to relax and do a new strategy,” he said. “We are grateful to them and the advice they have given us and we want to make sure that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are protected and kept safe. We are very comforted that we have professionals of their ilk and we have a debt of gratitude to them.”

In responding further to the question, the attorney-general said that at present he will not want to give a time frame until additional data and further advice are received from medical professionals.

He expressed thanks to the hard-working and dedicated team of medical practitioners for a job well done and encouraged them to continue to work to ensure that the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis are protected.

