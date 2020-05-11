Agriculture Minister Hamilton praises STEP-sponsored Cayon-based crop farmer

By S.T.E.P,

Federal Minister of Agriculture et al, the Hon Eugene Hamilton, on Saturday May 9 lauded the agricultural prowess of a Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) sponsored crop farmer who on his birthday distributed over 50 ground provision food hampers in his Cayon community to seniors and persons who have been adversely affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Travis Huggins, who is the owner of Bountiful Harvest Farm in Cayon, has been supported by the STEP since 2015. He has been a regular donor of food crops grown on his farm to the JNF General Hospital, the Cardin Home, the St. Christopher Children’s Home, and the School Meals Programme, but on his 29th birthday on Saturday he took it to a new level by making food donations to persons in his Cayon community.

“I want to thank Travis for this important initiative,” said the Hon Hamilton, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Eight. “He is a well-known farmer in this area. Today is his birthday, I understand, and I really want to congratulate him on making such a great gesture today.”

Minister Hamilton who has for the last several weeks prepared over 500 lunches at his home and distributing them to members of his community noted that Mr Huggins has been making donations of ground provisions as a way of supporting the efforts of making the lunches.

“Travis is an important community supporter, and contributor from the work that he does,” said the Agriculture Minister who joined Mr Huggins as he distributed the hampers. “So I want to, again, wish him happy birthday today and wish that his work as a farmer continues to thrive.”

With Saturday May 9 being a full lockdown day as the country continues with its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Director of the Skills Training Empowerment Programme Mr Emile Greene sought for special permission from the Commissioner of Police Mr Hilroy Brandy, who allowed for the activity to take place between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm.

The STEP office contributed to this noble activity by offering its pick-up truck to provide transport as the birthday celebrant criss-crossed his Cayon community where he is well known. Activity started at Mr Huggins’ home in Cabbage Tree Hill Project, where he was joined by Mr William Phillip, STEP Field Operations Manager who drove the pick-up truck.

“Today we are supporting one of our crop farmers who has STEP workers assigned to his farm, Mr Travis Huggins of Bountiful Harvest Farm,” said Mr Phillip. “He is celebrating his birthday and he is using this occasion, through the STEP, to hand out to the less fortunate, among them senior citizens, in Cayon, giving them some ground provisions.”

According to Mr Phillip, the youthful farmer is one of those who are supported by the Skills Training Empowerment Programme by being provided with STEP interns who work on the farms to get hands-on training. He said they were pleased at the STEP that Mr Travis Huggins gave back to his community as he celebrated his 29th birthday.

“I want to thank first the STEP for giving me interns because without them, I do not think I will be able to be where I am at in the agricultural sector, and this initiative in important as food security getting very serious,” said Mr Huggins.

He said that the philanthropic activity was bolstered by a number of his fellow farmers who made generous ground provisions contributions towards his goal of distributing ground provision food hampers to selected members of the Cayon community on his birthday.

“Today I use this opportunity going around to houses in my community giving back ground provisions to people in need, who are affected by this coronavirus pandemic and I am just thankful and grateful for this opportunity to give back, as the STEP has been giving me,” said Mr Huggins.

He also thanked the Minister of Agriculture the Hon Eugene Hamilton “for leading the agricultural sector in the right way. He also was there today with us handing over packages and I would like to thank him for taking time from his busy schedule to come and to give back to the community.”

Photo: The Hon Eugene Hamilton (right) with Mr William Phillip (left) look on a Mr Travis Huggins hands over a ground provision food hamper to a Cayon resident.