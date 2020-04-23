Airport Could Re-open By Mid-June, Visitors To Undergo COVID-19 Tests Before Entering

By Antigua News Room,

The Government of Antigua & Barbuda says the V.C Bird International Airport could open by mid-June.

Minister of Tourism Charles Max Fernandez gave a report on the return of air carriers during Cabinet yesterday. He said the dates given by the carriers still are tentative.

“…there is much hope that by mid-June, tourists from several source markets, after undergoing tests for Covid-19 before alighting the aircraft, will arrive Antigua for tests to be undertaken at the V.C. Bird Airport,” Cabinet announced.

The airport closed on March 26 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So far 24 people have been infected with the virus in Antigua and Barbuda.