Ali details plans to revitalise agriculture and economy

By Guyana Times,

PPP/C’s Bath rally

…to avoid PNC pitfall of fixating only on oil

PPP/C’s Presidential Candidate, Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday said that the revenues Guyana will earn from its budding oil and gas industry will have to be used to strengthen other traditional economic sectors such as agriculture. He was emphasising what has been described as the “Dutch Disease” which has stagnated growth in other petroleum-producing countries that neglected other sectors.

Addressing thousands of supporters during a massive rally at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, Ali gave a bravura performance as he succinctly outlined plans of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to revitalise the economy that has stagnated under the neglect of the PNC-led regime during the past five years. He took pains to elaborate on the agriculture sector which is dominant presently in Region Five.

Recognising the agricultural potential of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), the PPP/C Presidential Candidate noted that this could have never been fully realised because the incumbent coalition’s spiteful and draconian acts such as increased rental fees and cancellation of leases are driving people out of the sector.

“We have to reverse all those increases and give back the land to the people, give you back your titles. Not only must we give you back your land, if we want to promote agriculture for the younger generation, we will be investing in the opening up of new lands so they can [have] ownership of agricultural lands too,” he posited.

Ali went on to outline that the rice industry is a major sub-sector of agriculture. He noted the APNU/AFC Administration declaring that “rice is private business”, rubbishing the statement which meant that Government should not intervene to assist.

“Let me make it very clear, every single grain of rice is Government business and after March 2, the PPP/C Government is going [to] make the rice farmers its business. And we will start from day one by reversing the taxes on the equipment and machinery that they charge all rice farmers. We’re gonna start by reversing those drainage and irrigation charges and by reversing those new land rent fees. We are going to take it back to 2015 and remove the burden they have brought on you over the past five years,” he contended.

Cognisant of the lag in cash flow that is endemic in the rice industry, the PPP/C Presidential Candidate further declared that his Administration will also work with the commercial banks to reschedule rice farmers’ loans so that they can be able to get back on their feet. He also assured the farmers who have lost crops that they will be supplied with paddy seeds to replant again for the new crop.

Ali also spoke of the establishment of a rice stabilisation fund to help rice farmers in time of need and distress when, for a variety of reasons that plague the industry, prices plummet.

“You will be voting for a Government that will be supporting you on exploring newer varieties to give you higher yields. You will be voting to return the extension service that the Government once give you. In essence, you will be voting for prosperous and vibrant future for the rice sector in Region Five and all across Guyana,” the PPP/C front runner also stressed.

Looking to other sub-sectors in agriculture, Ali further noted that a PPP/C Administration will also look into importing better breeds of animals to boost international markets for local livestock farmers.

“There are many new markets that exists that can support a strong livestock industry. But a strong livestock industry requires a Government that will invest in infrastructure that will support the industry. We have to build a state-of-the-art abattoir, we have to build a state-of-the-art packing facility, a storage facility that meet international standards so you can have access to higher and better-paying markets,” he asserted.

Turning his attention to the fishing sector, Ali posited that the fisherfolk have faced many difficulties in recent years including security threats at sea and increased taxes on equipment which also results in the cost of operation rising.

To this end, he said when the PPP/C gets into office it will support the fishermen by removing taxes on equipment and help them to recapitalise their operations. He added too that his Administration will also ensure security for the fisherfolk as well as provide opportunities for them.

“We are going to provide security for them, give them access to technology and support them in accessing what is required to protect themselves when they go out to sea. We are going to support our fisherfolks by ensuring we explore new markets,” he noted.

Added to this, the PPP/C Presidential Candidate said that the party will have to work on establishing a packing and storage facility to prepare fishermen for those new markets. He further stated that they will also restore the catfish/“gillbacka” market which nosedived when the US imposed restrictions on its importation.

“We have to give them incentives so they too can invest in technology and as Government brings new regulations for this sector, we have to help our fisherfolk to meet these new regulations so that they can remain competitive,” Ali stressed.

Moreover, he also drew attention to the challenges of cash crop farmers who are a significant block in Region Five. Ali reminded of the assault on those farmers by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), noting that if the PPP/C gets into office then this will end.

Instead, he outlined that this Administration will support these farmers by addressing the high costs of transportation to get their produce to markets as well as expand their markets through agro-processing.

“You will be voting for a packing and storage facility that will buy the excess from our farmers so that we can package and store for export. That is what you will be voting for: sustainable markets, new markets, higher prices and support to the cash crop farmers. These are things that will make a real difference on the table…These are the things that will determine whether the economy is strong or weak in Region Five,” he stated.

According to the presidential hopeful, the impending benefits from the oil and gas sector will not be restricted to just one region in Guyana. In fact, he noted that it will be used to build capacity in the regions to boost job creation and new opportunities for the people there.

Addressing the position of the APNU/AFC regime since 2015 to base all their plans and promises on expected oil revenues, Dr Ali declared, “We don’t only have a fixation on oil and gas. There are many other segments of the Guyanese economy that can create tremendous wealth. We have to use the resources from oil and gas to open up opportunities in these areas, to build the infrastructure to ensure that these new areas and new opportunities are strong, resilient and bring the economic prosperity it can bring. This is what you are voting for: a diversified economy, a strong economy, a balanced economy.”

Moreover, Ali stated that the PPP/C will also ensure the enhancement of other industries that once kept Guyana’s economy going before oil and gas such as mining. He noted that since the revelation of the coalition’s manifesto on Friday, many miners have been reaching out to him with concern.

“As the Presidential Candidate, let me reassure every miner and every worker in the mining sector that we will work with this sector to ensure that it is profitable, to ensure it’s viable and to ensure that it survives. We are going to invest and support investment in the mining sector,” he contended.

The PPP/C Presidential Candidate also spoke of his party’s plans for other social sectors such as health, education, security and education as well as plans for the electricity and water sectors.