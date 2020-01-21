Alkaline unveils young acts

By Jamaica Observer,

ALKALINE is embracing the role of mentor on his latest single Riches, which features Sashi Cool, Star Captyn, and Knaxx.

Riches, released January 13, is on the Gegodon Records imprint. It is now available on iTunes and all musical platforms.

“As an established entertainer yuh know how di dancehall market set. Mi notice say di “Gunz” dem have a passion fi music and dem just want di exposure. It’s always good to help out di yutes,” Alkaline told the Jamaica Observer.

Gunz refers the collective Yung Gunz, which is a group of young artistes. They all belong to Alkaline’s Vendetta camp.

“The song is blowing up all over the Internet. It landed number one on YouTube’s trending with over 280,000 views. So the Gunz dem out,” he said.

Given the buzz surrounding the single, plans for a video shoot is in the works.

Alkaline (given name Earlan Bartley) is one of the top dancehall acts in Jamaica. His debut album, New Level Unlocked, released in March 2016 by DJ Frass Records, topped the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

This is the first time in five years that a dancehall artiste has topped the Billboard Reggae Album table.

Prior to that, the last person to achieve this feat was Shaggy with his 2011 EP Summer in Kingston.

He is known for the singles Block and Delete, After All, 12 PM (Living Good), Formula, and Champion Boy, which was remixed in October 2016 and used in an advertising campaign for the Red Stripe Premier League.