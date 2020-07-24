All 124 RUSVM students cleared of COVID-19 and officially released from quarantine

By SKNIS,

All 124 students attending the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM), who arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis on July 08, were cleared of COVID-19 and officially released from quarantine on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

“The students who are in at the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine are officially being discharged and they are now free to integrate into our society,” said Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) while presenting the Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) Situation Report for the July 23 edition of the NEOC COVID-19 Briefing.

Before arriving in the Federation, students were pre-screened for signs of COVID-19 and tested immediately.

“They would have come into the country exactly two weeks ago and before arrival, they were tested and only those who got negative RT-PCR tests were allowed to travel. Upon arrival again they were tested and were all negative,” said Dr. Laws. “Earlier this morning [July 23], Day number 14, they were sampled, their samples were processed and all results negative.”

While in quarantine, all costs including airfare, accommodation, COVID-19 Molecular Tests and laundry were covered by the university. Meals, groceries, and miscellaneous expenses were covered by the students.

To date, 975 persons overall have been released from quarantine. Seventy-four persons are currently in quarantine and the two active cases are in isolation recovering nicely, according to Dr. Laws.

Main photo: Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in St. Kitts