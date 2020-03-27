All St. Kitts Music Festival tickets refunded

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 27th March, 2020 (MyVueNews.com) – With the recent postponement of the St. Kitts Music Festival that was originally expected to be staged in June this year, persons who had already bought their tickers for the three nights of concerts, were assured on Thursday, that they would not be disadvantaged.

This guarantee was given on Thursday, 26th March, 2020, both by the Minister of Tourism, Hon. Lindsay Grant, during a media statement, and by the Executive Committee, via a press release.

In his address, Minister Grant, who has responsibility for the festival, stated that “Patrons who have already purchased their tickets online will be protected and their purchases will remain valid going forward.”

Grant explained that “With borders across the world closing, airline services cancelled, a cruise sector that has suspended services, and many communities in North America, Europe and other regions under mandatory lock down- affecting millions, we here in St. Kitts & Nevis, have decided to take action to protect the integrity of the festival.”

He added, “Our priority remains the safety and general well-being of all involved.”

The message from the Music Festival Committee was almost identical, when they said in their press statement, also on Thursday, that “Patrons who have already purchased their tickets online will be protected and their purchases will remain valid or can be refunded.”

Since then, according to top festival executives, ALL online tickets that were purchased in advance, have been FULLY refunded.

Senior Executives of the festival indicated that the process for refunds started on Thursday afternoon, shortly after their public announcement.

They also confirmed that the next edition of this world class event, will be held from Wednesday, 23rd– Sunday, 27th June, 2021.

The Tourism Minister has also encouraged car rental companies, hotels and other places of accommodation, to waive any applicable penalties that ordinarily would have pertained regarding cancellations and or re-bookings, by their guests/customers.