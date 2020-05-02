American Airlines passengers must wear masks

Basseterre, Saturday,2nd May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – The impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic will significantly affect the way we travel, for the immediate, if not long term future.

Already, changes are being announced by one of the world’s largest carriers, American Airlines.

Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Kurt Stache, said in a recent video release that from 11th May, 2020, all passengers on American Airlines flights, will be required to wear masks for the duration of the flight.

He stated that flight attendants have already started using masks as part of the company’s overall safety program, in light of COVID-19.

What they are doing to keep passengers safe and how they are caring for their team of employees and communities they serve.

“We ask customers to bring their own masks or face coverings they are comfortable with, when travelling, Stache stated.

The airline said that it is also working to procure face masks and hand sanitizer as a supplement.

He said that they are working closely with their medical director and operations team, American has further expanded its cleaning procedures and are using EPA approved disinfectant to clean tray tables, seat belt buckles, window shades and other high touched points throughout the aircraft.

The Vice President said that AA will continue to limit the number of passengers on each aircraft until May 31st to leave more open space on each flight.

It was earlier this week that the St. Kitts Tourism Authority announced that American Airlines has confirmed its intentions to restart its direct service to St. Kitts, from Saturday, 6th June.

