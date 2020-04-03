Amory not happy with fake news-COVID-19 payments

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, 3rd April. 2020, (MyVue News.com) – The Minister of Labor in St. Kitts and Nevis, Vance Amory, has accused un-named sources of undertaking, what he terms is, “…an organized disinformation campaign being waged against the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board – and by extension against the people of St. Kitts and Nevis…”.

He charged that the campaign is being waged via social media, by “illicit actors”.

It is his view that the apparent aim is to sow public confusion and social unrest, and to also endanger the health of our people during this global pandemic by seeking to encourage a crowd to assemble in front of the Social Security building on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 from 8:00am, to collect their income assistance cheques.

“Let me make it abundantly clear and categorically state that there is no need for anyone to go to the Social Security building tomorrow, Friday, April 3rd, or at any other time to receive their payments until the Social Security Board makes a statement in relation to when it would be ready to disburse those funds,” said Amory.

He added that the Emergency Relief Fund will pay up to EC$1,000.00 monthly for three

months in the first instance to persons whose income has been impacted by COVID-19. “Let me make it abundantly clear that the $1,000.00 is the maximum amount, which would be paid to any person who has suffered a loss of income” stated the Labour Minister.

It was further revealed that where any worker receives a part-time or reduced hour and receives some payment, the Social Security Board will top up the amount, which is

received, to make it $1,000.00 in total. For example, if someone is paid during this period of incoming payment $400.00 for their work for reduced hours, Social Security would pay an additional $600.00 so that the person then gets $1,000.00, which the COVID Emergency Fund has promised.

“There is no need for anyone to visit Social Security to collect any payment at this time,” repeated the minister, who was obviously frustrated with the fake new that was circulated.

He advised that Social Security will issue – when it is ready, in the shortest possible time, later this month – the times and dates when such payment would be made.

In the first instance, because Social Security will not have all of the bank accounts for all of the workers so affected, “I am advising that the first tranche would be paid at Social Security, and that information (regarding the time and date) will be given by notice from the Public Relations Officer at Social Security,” stated Amory.

In respect of how the data is collected, the Department of Labour has written to all employers, explained Amory, requesting they submit to the Department of Labour the names of all the persons employed by them who will be affected by COVID-19 – resulting in their being laid off, given reduced hours or anything which reduces their income.