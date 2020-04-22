Andre Ho Lung is the new CFO at Sagicor

Sagicor group has announced the recent appointment of Andre Ho Lung as the new chief financial officer (CFO) for the company. This follows the retirement of former CFO Ivan Carter, who demitted office on Friday last.

“We are happy to welcome Andre to the Sagicor team and look forward to him making a tremendous contribution,” said Christopher Zacca, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Sagicor group.

Ho Lung, who previously served in other financial capacities as senior assistant general manager for finance at National Commercial Bank (NCB) and vice-president of finance and investments at Scotia Insurance, comes to the post with a wealth of experience.

“Ho Lung holds an MSc and a BSc in Accounting from The University of the West Indies (UWI) and is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). He has vast experience in financial services and is focused on leading through complex organisational change, with a collaborative approach,” a recent release stated.

Zacca, in lauding the work of Carter, the outgoing CFO, noted the significant contributions he made to the company during his tenure.

“Carter has contributed significantly to the group’s finance, information technology and group project management teams over the years. Ivan’s dedication, professionalism and commitment to excellence [have] built a strong foundation for the future,” he said.