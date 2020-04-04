Another COVID-19 case confirmed

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Saturday, 4th April. 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday called on his country men to be calm and continue to remain optimistic, despite the very difficult health crisis facing the country, and nations worldwide.

He also used a part of his media statement today, (4th April, 2020), to remind citizens of the role they too must play, by staying home and taking all precautionary measures to help avoid the continued spread of the deadly virus.

His call also came at a time when the country also announced that the number of confirmed cases, has increased, from 9, to 10.

While addressing the daily briefing of the National Emergency Operations Center, (NEOC), it was revealed by the Minister of State, in the Ministry of Health, Wendy Phipps, that officials have confirmed that the new case is not travel related.

The new case is that of a resident of Nevis.

The person is a 66-year old female who had been recently exposed to persons who traveled from the United States and UK.

Phipps also informed that, to date, they have undertaken some 149 tests, with 114 returning negative.

Confirmation of the new case was received at 12:29 am.