Another hotel closes its doors

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 26th March, 2020 (MyVueNews.com) – Another hotel has closed its doors in St. Kitts and Nevis, as a result of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued today by the Chairman of TDC, Earle Kelly it was stated that effective March 30th, 2020 the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) will close its doors.

Kelly said, “This is a result of continuing losses at the hotel that have now been exacerbated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated the local and international hospitality and travel sectors.”

Kelly said that they were very appreciative of the partnership extended to their company over the years.

In his statement he told customers and partners, “Your dedication and support have been invaluable. As we execute our end of business procedures, Management will immediately communicate with you to settle any outstanding matters”

In closing he said, “We thank you and wish you the very best for the future.”