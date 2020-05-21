Antigua launches attractive new investment option

By Antigua News Room,

At a Global Citizen Series webinar hosted by Arton Capital, Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealed the details of a new investment option that leads to citizenship of Antigua & Barbuda.

Under the University of West Indies Fund (UWI), for an investment of US$150,000, a family of six (6) is eligible to apply for citizenship— making it one of the most affordable family options available in the Caribbean. In addition, one member of the family is entitled to a 1-year scholarship at the University of West Indies.

“The University option is the absolute cheapest option in the market for large families,” declared Browne. “Antigua & Barbuda offers the best value for money CIP option in the entire world.”

The investment amount includes processing and government fees, however customary due diligence fees do apply for each dependent. Dependents can include children below 30 years old and dependent parents over 58 years old.

With a quick application process of 3-4 months and a plethora of unique benefits, including visa-free access to 138 countries, Antigua and Barbuda offers one of the most attractive Citizenship by Investment programs in the industry.

“Our infrastructure is superior to all other CIB countries within the Caribbean,” shared Browne.

Earlier in the year, the Antigua Citizenship by Investment Unit had also announced several enhancements and modifications to further streamline their program.

“Admittedly the turnaround time was a problem before, we have resolved that. We have the capacity to process within 45 days,” added Browne.

In light of today’s unpredictable times, a second citizenship in remote locations such as in Antigua and Barbuda, provide investors and their families the peace of mind for a safe and secure alternative, with no travel necessary to process the application.

“I have personal friends that have been quarantined in at Jumby Bay in Antigua for the last month and a half. They woke up to the reality that this cannot be only their holiday destination. It could be their second home,” shared Armand Arton, President of Arton Capital.

The Global Citizen Series Webinars is an initiative driven by Arton Capital’s commitment of sharing knowledge and know-how by providing a platform for agents and clients to learn directly from the governments to build trust and empathy in times like these.