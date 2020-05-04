Antigua PM apologies to Opposition Leader

Antigua News Room – Prime Minister Gaston Browne has made a public apology to Opposition Leader, Jamale Pringle, “ for anything I may have said in the past that offended him” after the opposition legislator refused to be part of an Economic Recovery Committee (ERC) announced by the Cabinet late last month.

“I apologise to Hon. Jamale Pringle for anything I may have said in the past that offended him. Now kindly proceed to execute your constitutional duties as Opposition Leader,” Browne said in a brief message posted on his Facebook page.

Pringle said he found it to have been disrespectful that no invitation had been issued to him or to the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) ahead of the first meeting of the ERC that was scheduled for April 27.

He said he would instead channel his efforts into promoting the UPP’s proposals for economic recovery in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But Browne, speaking to reporters after Thursday’s meeting of the ERC, said having offered Pringle a public apology he is anticipating that the Opposition Leader would reconsider his position.

Browne said the meeting had brought together “very engaging individuals to look at various strategies covering virtually all sectors and I am quite sure by the time we would have gotten the submissions of the various sub-committees, Antigua and Barbuda will be very proud of the work of the Economic Recovery Committee

“We looked at the issue of diversification in the medium to long term and even short term strategies for the re-opening of the country’s economy,” he said, adding that strategies to be implemented to receive guests “and to make sure that there is no importation of new coronavirus cases”.

Browne said in the event of there being any such importation “it is actually managed in a way that there is no community spread”.

But he acknowledged that while the efforts are underway to re-open the economy, particularly in relation to the tourism sector, there were factors totally out of the hands of not only Antigua and Barbuda, but the Caribbean as a whole.

“We do recognise that the return of guests to our country …is not exactly within the control of pour country and other Caribbean countries (because0 that will be determined to some extent what happens in other source markets in the United Kingdom, the United States and at the same time the viability of some of these airlines and even perhaps some of the cruise lines may have some difficulties recommencing operations.

“So there are a number of factors to be taken into consideration which make the issue a little bit more complex. We do recognise though that we have to move towards the re-opening of the country’s economy now that the COVID situation has stabilised and is manageable.”

He said it was imperative that the country looks to move forward “in order to ensure that livelihoods are protected”.