Appleton Estate launches new premium look

By Jamaica Observer,

Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, a global leader in premium rums, has announced its global relaunch to celebrate the brand’s pursuit of excellence, but most importantly its commitment to the highest international standards of rum production.

Beginning with the Caribbean, the relauch featured the the introduction of newly designed packaging, including a reimagined bottle and label, and the release of a new premium blend — the new 8-Year-Old Reserve, a versatile expression of aged rum, revealing aromas of spicy fruit and oak, followed by hints of honey, vanilla, and Appleton’s signature orange peel note.

A sleek, contemporary version of the iconic bottle shape is accompanied by a sophisticated new cork closure.

Beneath the closure, the neck label illustrates Appleton Estate located in Jamaica’s Nassau Valley, followed by an embossed “1749” stamp in the glass, marking the date on which Appleton Estate was established.

According to Appleton Estate, the new label tells the story of each rum blend, as well as details on the unique production process. This process requires that Appleton Estate uses Jamaican limestone-filtered water during distillation and that no flavours are added to its rums.

In addition, the commitment to minimum ageing (each drop of rum is at least as old as the age statement on the label) and to the ageing of all rums entirely in the tropical climate of Jamaica is vital to the rums’ quality and flavour profile.

Appleton Estate’s rums age nearly three times more quickly than spirits aged in cooler climates, allowing for richer, fuller flavours to develop in a shorter period of time.

The centrepiece of this new label is the Appleton Estate Jamaica insignia, where five iconic Jamaican-designed emblems unite to tell the story drawn from Jamaica itself. Appleton’s Master Blender Joy Spence’s signature provides an additional stamp of credibility.

PREMIUMISATION

“Creating our rum is a labour of love and a true art. Jamaica has a pulse unlike anywhere else, and this vibrant energy gets channeled into everything we do, especially our world-class rums. With this relaunch, Appleton Estate proudly celebrates our Jamaican heritage in a thoroughly modern way,” Spence said.

“I’m also excited to introduce the newest member of the range — the 8-Year-Old Reserve —as we enter a new era for our brand. We hope that our new look and taste elevate the high-end cocktail and the sophisticated sipping experience, while continuing to spread the joy of rum, globally.”

According to Marsha Lumley marketing director of J Wray and Nephew Limited, the relaunch signals the steady charge towards the premiumisation of rums on a global scale.

“The consumer palate has become much more sophisticated. Appleton Estate’s range boasts some complex and elegant expressions, which inspire us to both educate and entertain on a higher level. This relaunch gives us the opportunity to illustrate Jamaica’s rich history and geography, as we reinvent our most iconic international brand to connect deeper with our existing consumers and appeal to new markets across the globe,” she stated.

Lumley also spoke to the timing of the brand’s relaunch, noting that during this time of social distancing and quarantine as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the public is facing lifestyle changes as the country faces economic threats.

“In a time of social uncertainties and economic downturn, our hope is that the news of the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum bottle and packaging change remind us that Jamaicans always strive for excellence no matter the challenges. Brand Jamaica will survive and recover when global normalcy returns. We also want our loyal consumer base to have knowledge of this premium brand in look and quality to reinforce the message that Appleton Estate is an embodiment of Jamaican excellence,” she declared.

The global relaunch commenced with the introduction of Signature, 8-Year-Old Reserve, and 12-Year-Old Casks rums and will continue with the redesigned 21-Year-Old Nassau Valley Casks at the start of 2021.

Meanwhile the separation of Appleton Special from the Appleton Estate range of premium rums has continued, with the replacement Kingston 62 brand, first revealed at the rum festival in March, now for sale in some locations.

Photo: Appleton Estates Rum