The Department of Youth Empowerment is inviting individuals, youth groups, and non-profit agencies in need of volunteers to assist with community service projects, to apply for such.
To request volunteers visit the Department of Youth Empowerment at The Cable Building on Cayon Street or telephone 467-1393.
Application for Volunteer Support
