Application to recount East Basseterre ballots

Basseterre, Friday, 31st July, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The final outcome of the East Basseterre constituency election of June 5th, 2020, may be known in coming months.

The next step in the court matter is scheduled in the next seven weeks.

When the hearing resumed today, Friday, 31st July, 2020, at the High Court in Basseterre, a decision was taken to have the matter ventilated on 17th September, 2020.

On that date, the court will deal with the application for the inspection of the ballots.

Leading up to that court date, both sides are expected to have their submissions and affidavits filed.

The election was a very close one, with Labour’s Geoffrey Hanley being returned as winner by 24 votes.

However, there were some 98 rejected ballots that are now being challenged by PAM’s Ian Patches Liburd, who posits the view that most of these were intended for him, and if counted, would result in victory for him.

At present, the Labour Party holds only 2 of the 11 seats in parliament, while the co-ruling parties of PAM, CCM and PLP, hold 9.

Both sides, may however, take the decision to appeal whatever decision is eventually handed down by the High Court, similar to what was done in 1979, between Anthony Ribeiro and Dr. Kennedy Simmonds.

Main photo: Ian ‘Patches Liburd (L) and Dr. Geoffrey Hanley (R)