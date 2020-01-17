Armed robbery incident being investigated by police

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 17, 2020 (RSCNPF): An incident in which a man was shot and injured during an armed robbery is being investigated by the Police.

Close to 4 a.m. on January 17, 2020, an armed masked assailant entered the home of Shakim Joseph of Ponds Extension. Investigations so far have revealed that the assailant demanded items be handed over and injured the victim at some point during the incident. The victim was taken to the JNF Hospital where he is warded in a stable condition.

The Police responded, as well as members of the Forensic Unit. Items of evidential value were taken into Police custody and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 467-1888, or 662-3468. Persons can also contact their nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707.