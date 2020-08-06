Arrested & Charged for Murder

By Staff Reporter, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Thursday, 6th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- After being sought by police for some time, a man from Old Road, St. Kitts, has decided to turn himself over to the security forces.

A police report said on Thursday, (6th August, 2020), that “Thorne Flemming of Old Road has been arrested and charged for the offence of Murder.”

Flemming, for whom a Wanted Poster had been issued, turned himself in to the Police on Wednesday, 5th August, 2020.

He was accompanied by his lawyer, while surrendering to police.

He is charged for the murder of Donte Samuel which occurred on June 02, 2020.

He was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison, said a police report.