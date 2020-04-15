Arsenal in ‘productive’ talks with players over wages

(Sky Sports) – Arsenal’s executive team waive “more than a third” of their pay for the next 12 months; No plans to furlough staff,

Arsenal have confirmed talks remain ongoing with its players over wages and how they can “support their club in an appropriate way” during the coronavirus crisis.

Top-flight players have come under pressure to accept pay cuts or deferrals during the pandemic, although the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has not agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut proposed by the Premier League.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Arsenal confirmed the club remains in “productive” discussions with its players over the issue of wages.

“Over the past 10 days we have been in discussions with them around the potential financial challenges ahead, and how we are planning for those now,” the statement read.

“These are productive and ongoing conversations around how our players might support their club in an appropriate way.

“We have not and will not make any comment on this matter until these private discussions have concluded.”

Arsenal’s executive team have “volunteered to waive more than a third” of their pay for the next 12 months in an effort to control costs during the crisis.

There are currently no plans to furlough staff, who will continue to receive their full salaries, while casual workers will be paid until the end of May.

“We have made it clear to them that we are not considering redundancies, and we are fully focused on protecting their well-being, jobs and salaries,” the statement added.

“All our employees are receiving their full salaries and we plan to continue this. We are not currently intending to use the Government’s furlough scheme.”

The statement also confirmed club owner Stan Kroenke remains “fully committed” to Arsenal.

“We know that this crisis will pass, and normality will resume, but timeframes cannot be known with any certainty,” it read.