Attorney General says the Ministry of Education will study carefully as to how best to reintegrate students into schools

By SKNIS,

Attorney General and Chair of Disaster Mitigation Council, the Honourable Vincent Byron, said that the Ministry of Education will study carefully as to the best way to reintegrate students into schools.

He said this during his appearance at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 28.

The Attorney General said, “The Ministry of Education is studying and will have to study this very carefully because clearly part of young students going to school, is to develop the traits of socialisation, being able to communicate with each other and so forth.”

“So it’s going to be a difficult process by which we start to bring students back to school but that is something being discussed by our educational professionals and they too will want to consult with our medical professionals as to how best to do so,” he said.

He stated as well that, “I think it is a bit premature for us to make any types of finding on this without hearing more from the Ministry of Education.”