Authories To Look Into Adjusting Mask Protocol In Light Of Recent Robberies Says AG

By Antigua News Room,

Attorney General, Steadroy Benjamin, says the recent brazen daylight robberies have caused the authorities to now look at adjusting the relevant protocols in preventing such incidents.

Benjamin spoke on a most recent robbery which happened in a supermarket in Parham on Friday. The perpetrator robbed the store of over $5000 cash in broad daylight midday and was armed with a gun.

“I condemn seriously, the open and brazen daylight robbery which occurred recently in Parham. That incident has forced the government and law enforcement officials to look seriously at developing an appropriate protocol which will strike a balance between persons using a mask or some other suitable material to cover their noses and mouths in order to protect themselves and others from either contracting or spreading the Covid-19 disease, and criminals who seek to hide their identity before, during and after they commit crimes,” the AG said, adding that, “a satisfactory protocol will be arrived at and shortly, the public will be duly informed.”

In the meantime the attorney general is urging business operators and customers to be very vigilant. He also assures that the law enforcement officers will do all in their power to give protection to all business persons.

Police Commissioner, Atlee Rodney, also shared similar sentiments as Benjamin assuring that the police would be increasing their vigilance and asking the public to do the same.

“The police have always been concerned about this possibility and we have been proactive and very vigilant with our patrols and our presence at some of the business places. Now, we will continue to be even more vigilant and we will call on the business persons to be alert, and also members of the public, that they should report any suspicious activity at any business place or any residential area,” Rodney said.

Photo: Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, Attorney General