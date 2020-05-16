Authorities looking for Escapee

Basseterre, 16th May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – A man who was in the custody of the police is now being sought by local authorities. On Saturday, they issued a wanted poster for his arrest.

He is 22 year old Shandy Shamar Elliott, also known as Deportee.

Elliott is said to be from Newton Ground in St. Kitts and is brown in complexion.

Police say that he escaped their custody on 8th May, 2020, after being detained for various offences that include building breaking and larceny. Now, escaping lawful custody has been added as new charge.

Information regarding his whereabouts should be shared with police at the Dieppe Bay Police Station or by calling 465 7261 or the nearest police station.

Photo: Shandy Shamar Elliott