Back as Leader of the Opposition

Basseterre, Thursday, 13th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- His supporters call him “the boss” and his staunch allies in the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party have made it clear that he will only leave when they are ready for him to do so.

As a consequence, Dr. Denzil Douglas has been again appointed to serve as the Leader of the Opposition, in the National Assembly of St. Kitts & Nevis.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Michael Perkins, said in opening remarks at the start of the first working meeting of the new session of parliament, since the June election, that he had been informed that Dr. Denzil Douglas, had been appointed Leader of Opposition, by the Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton.

Perkins, however, did not clarify if he had been formally written to, to be inform of the appointment.

This is Dr. Douglas’ first entry into parliament, after declining to attend the official opening of the Assembly in July, saying then, that due to certain discourtesies, he and his other elected colleague, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, had decided not to attend.

Earlier in the year, Douglas’ tenure as a Member of Parliament and as such, Leader of the Opposition, had been revoked, after a High Court decided that he had breached the constitution of St. Kitts & Nevis, after becoming the holder and user of a diplomatic passport from the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The constitution prevents anyone from serving in the Assembly if found to have an allegiance to a foreign country, which the High Court determined had been the case, once he acquired the Dominican passport, shortly after his government was defeated in 2015.

Never mind that decision, the constitution does not prevent his return, once no longer a holder of the foreign passport and duly elected, as he was, in the June 5th 2020, poll.

However, with the appointment of their lone senator for the opposition benches, on Wednesday, by the Governor General, both Representatives attended the latest sitting, and joined Dr. Joyelle Clarke, who was administered the Oath of Allegiance by the Clerk of the Assembly, Sonia Boddie-Thompson, on Thursday, 13th August, 2020.

She was welcomed by Speaker Perkins.

“I would like to congratulate and wish Dr. Joyelle Clarke all the best on your nomination and subsequent appointment to the post of Senator. I have been advised that that official appointment took place yesterday by His Excellency and so I congratulate you and welcome you to this Chamber,” said Speaker Perkins.

This means that the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party is now being represented in the Assembly by three doctors, though only one, in the field of medicine.

The National Assembly met to deal with six Bills, some of which were being introduced for the first time, and the others for their second reading.

