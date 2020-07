Basseterre, Wednesday, 29th July, 2020, (MyVue news.com)- A 25 year old man who was being sought by police in St. Kitts for a series of alleged offenses, that include escaping lawful custody, is now back in custody.

The security services said earlier that Jamal Slack was also wanted for robbery, house breaking and larceny.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin indicating that Slack, who is also known by his alias, ‘Venom’, escaped their custody on Tuesday, 28th July, 2020.

Main photo: Jamal Slack