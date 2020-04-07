Bankers’ and Financial Services Association changes its hours

With the new local developments related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 The Bankers’ and Financial Services Association has made changes to its member institutions’ operating hours starting April 8, 2020.

Please be guided by the following operating hours:

Monday to Thursday 8am to 12pm

Friday 8am to 2pm

Preference will be given to senior citizens and differently abled.

We would like to reassure customers that the member associations are committed to supporting you through this difficult time, and are taking added precautions to keep our customers and employees safe, as far as possible.