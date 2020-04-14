Barbados records fifth death

By Barbados Today,

A 52-year-old Barbadian man, who passed away this morning, became the fifth person to die from COVID-19 to date.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anton Best, on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados extended deepest condolences to his family and friends, and asked that they take solace in knowing that the God we serve continues to keep them and all of us in His care.

Dr. Best also thanked the health professionals who continue to work around the clock to treat those patients who are in isolation, and spare no effort in the fight against COVID-19.

Since April 4, four men and one woman have succumbed to the viral illness.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Barbados now stands at 73, with one new case reported today out of 22 tests yesterday. The latest patient is a 48-year-old man, who came into contact with a known case.

Meanwhile, the number of persons who have recovered rose to 15 after two more persons left isolation today, after receiving two negative test results. Fifty-three people remain in isolation.

The number of tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory since February 11 is 864.