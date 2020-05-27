Basseterre public market opens for business on Sundays, says Director of Agriculture

By SKNIS,

After a period of closure due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Public Market in Basseterre will be opened on Sundays for vendors to ply their trade, said Director of Agriculture, Melvin James at the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 26, 2020.

“The Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, recognizing that the market had to be closed for quite a number of days because of the COVID-19, we have decided that we will open the market on Sundays beginning this Sunday [May 31] from 6 am to 12 pm – half day,” said Director James. “All the regular users of the market are free to come and have an extra market time. Please note that the market will be open, functioning, and we are all welcome to patronize.”

Equally important, Mr. James reiterated that the Abbatoir will continue to function by appointments only for the slaughtering of animals from 8 am to 1 pm Mondays to Fridays. Persons wishing to utilize the services of the Abbatoir are asked to call 869-465-7938 to make appointments.

“The Abbatoir staff will guide you and direct you and you will be able to have your animals slaughtered,” said Mr. James.

Photo: MR. MELVIN JAMES