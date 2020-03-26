Bayticol temporarily made free to farmers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that Bayticol was made free of cost for the first six months of the year as part of his administration’s 2020 budget to assist farmers.



The honourable prime minister highlighted this during his press conference on March 24, where he unveiled the Government’s 17-point stimulus plan to protect and support the people of the Federation against the negative economic impact of the Novel Coronavirus.



He said, “Our Agricultural support of course comes in the face of the realization that unless we do more for agriculture, for our farmers and fishers, we will always be vulnerable, and we need not be.”



“Last year was a particularly challenging one for many farmers who would’ve lost their livestock. We have responded in the 2020 budget to ensure that Bayticol would be made available free of cost for the first six months of the year,” Prime Minister Harris said.



As “part of the plan in support of the Agricultural Sector, the Cabinet also determined that some relief, some measure of consumption would be given to livestock farmers who were hurt as a consequence of the shortage of Bayticol in the Federation for a significant period last year,” he added.



“We are inviting new persons with a serious interest in Agriculture to avail themselves of the support that is now being extended to that sector,” Prime Minister Harris said.