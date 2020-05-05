Beaches Re-Open Today

By Antigua News Room,

As the country takes the first few tentative steps towards a relaxation of the state of emergency regulations, beaches across Antigua and Barbuda re-open as of today.

As a reminder, the police have announced that they will be conducting regular patrols at beaches on both is- lands to ensure strict adherence to the regulations.

Under the new guidelines, anyone who wishes to go to the beach for the purpose of bathing or exercising must do so between the hours of 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. Weekends or holidays are not allowed.

Other rules under the state of emergency will apply. Also no more than two persons from the same household will be allowed to be on any beach during the allotted time.

Likewise, no food, music or any form of gathering or picnicking will be allowed to take place. Boat owners, who wish to utilize their boats, may only do so for the purpose fishing, and not leisure. Any form of loitering, liming or sightseeing is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, only two persons from the same household should be seen travelling in a vehicle and the wearing of masks is mandatory in public spaces.