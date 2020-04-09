Major News

Beaches to close Easter weekend amind COVID-19 fears

April 9, 2020

By Buzz Caribbean,

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says all markets and beaches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Holness made the announcement at a press briefing Wednesday evening (April 8).

He said that for Holy Thursday, markets will be open from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm instead of the normal 6:00 pm closure.

He noted further that on Saturday, April 11, markets will be open from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm.

After Easter, the prime minister said the country will revert to the previous hours of Sunday to Wednesday from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm and Thursday to Saturday 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.