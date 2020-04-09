Beaches to close Easter weekend amind COVID-19 fears

By Buzz Caribbean,

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says all markets and beaches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Holness made the announcement at a press briefing Wednesday evening (April 8).

He said that for Holy Thursday, markets will be open from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm instead of the normal 6:00 pm closure.

He noted further that on Saturday, April 11, markets will be open from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm.

After Easter, the prime minister said the country will revert to the previous hours of Sunday to Wednesday from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm and Thursday to Saturday 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.