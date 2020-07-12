Beenie Man and Bounty Killer get second-highest number of music streams after Verzuz battle

By Sashana, Buzz Caribbean

The Verzuz battle between dancehall veterans, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer which happened on Labour Day (May 23) is still the talk of the town. On Saturday, news emerged that the artistes attained the second-highest number of music streams after participating in the battle.

According to a study released by Nielsen Music and MRC, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s battle led to a 216 per cent increase in streams for their music catalog.

They were topped narrowly by the battle between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott who’s female-only battle saw a 217 per cent increase in their streaming numbers.

Teddy Riley and Babyface were third with a 90 percent increase. Lastly, Ludacris and Nelly’s battle on May 16 raised their streaming numbers by a combined 30 percent.

Nielsen calculated the per cent increase by tracking the combined number of streams for each artists’ two days before their respective battles and compared them against the number of streams the day after the battle.

The study analyzed the current state of the music in the United States examining the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen tentpole events, music festivals, and tours either being canceled and postponed in addition to the widespread closure of music venues. It found that Verzuz has “consistently gave participants’ tracks a boost at streaming services.”

Main photo: Beenie Man & Bounty Killer/ file photo