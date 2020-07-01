Best days of Anguilla are ahead, says new Premier

Basseterre, Wednesday, 1st July, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Anguilla’s newly elected Premier, Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster told his people on Tuesday, that “There are challenges ahead, but together we will move forward with openness, accountability and transparency, to build our nation, proud, strong and free.”

He was at the time making brief remarks after the official swearing in of his Executive Council of Ministers, by resident Governor, Tim Foy, in the Chambers where the new ministers will meet on a weekly basis.

Despite those challenges, Premier Webster promised that the “best days of Anguilla are still ahead.”

He gave the assurance that the Anguilla Progressive Movement, (APM), will be calling on all citizens, including former leaders, in the days and years ahead, for “your particular area of expertise, to be part of team Anguilla, to go forward.”

Dr. Webster, speaking in front of a small audience of specially invited guests, including his mother and family members of other incoming ministers, thanked Anguillians for their support.

“You (have) heard our case, you have believed our cause and you supported our message throughout,” stated Webster.

He also applauded all successful and other candidates who offered themselves, displaying loyalty to country.

Webster said the island benefited from high level debates during the campaign, when the people heard many bright and useful ideas from all sides.

The constitution of Anguilla was changed in 2019 to replace the title of the head of government, from Chief Minister, to Premier. At the time of the change, Victor Banks occupied the title of Chief Minister and as a consequence, became Premier.

However, Webster on Monday became the first leader to be appointed the new title, following a general election in the island.

Webster thanked Banks for his contribution of over 40 years of service to Anguilla’s development.

“We stand in the shadows of giants who made their contributions to Anguilla’s development and (I) therefore thank Mr. Banks for his service,” sated the incoming Premier.

Premier Webster used the occasion to list the members of the new Executive Council:

Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster

Premier

Minister of Finance & Health

Hayden Hughes

Minister of Infrastructure

Kenneth Hodge

Minister of Home Affairs

Dee Ann Kentish-Rogers

Minister of Social Development & Education

Kyle Hodge

Minister of Trade & Commerce

Merrick Richardson

Ministerial Assistant with responsibility for Youth, Sport & Culture

Quincia Gumbs-Marie

Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for Economic development

Wednesday, 1st July, 2020, was declared a public holiday and the ruling party and their supporters have been engaged in an island wide motorcade to be followed later by entertainment.

Main Photo: (L-R) Premier Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster being congratulated by Anguilla’s Governor Tim Foy